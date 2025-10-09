AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $1,857,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6%
AZN stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
