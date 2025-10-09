NBT Bank N A NY Has $542,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

