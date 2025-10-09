AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

