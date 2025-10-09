Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 605 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

