Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Position Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

