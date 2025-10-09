Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $225.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

