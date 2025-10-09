Massachusetts Wealth Management Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.58.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

