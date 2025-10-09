REAP Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 201.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $196.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

