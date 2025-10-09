Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 22.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

