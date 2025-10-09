Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

