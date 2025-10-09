Hager Investment Management Services LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Hager Investment Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6%

Comcast stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

