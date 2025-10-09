6,820 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Acquired by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

