16,673 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Acquired by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.