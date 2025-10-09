Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New $316,000 Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Account Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.7% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in ASML by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $987.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $823.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.90. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

