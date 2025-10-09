Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

