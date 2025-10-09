Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

