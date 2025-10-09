Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $282.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.02 and a 1 year high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.