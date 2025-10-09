Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 76.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,467,000 after buying an additional 2,103,838 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $177,050,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $164.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 468.93, a P/E/G ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,361 shares of company stock worth $193,083,012 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

