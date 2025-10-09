Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

