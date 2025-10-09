Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $219,000 in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $183.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

