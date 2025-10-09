Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,300 Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 354,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.48.

NYSE DVN opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

