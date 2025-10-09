McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 49.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.73.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.44 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

