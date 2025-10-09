Values Added Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

