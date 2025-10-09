Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 123.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 181,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

