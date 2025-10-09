SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Position Lessened by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.