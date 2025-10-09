Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Holdings Raised by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

