Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Boosted by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.54. The firm has a market cap of $553.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

