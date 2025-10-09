E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $75,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 163,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $150.87 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $618,250,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

