Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 7,030 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

