L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Buys 13,321 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

