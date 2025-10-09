Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $383.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

