CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 7,676.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,003,000 after purchasing an additional 765,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5%

CME stock opened at $264.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.06. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.94 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.17.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

