Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,397,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,096,739,000 after acquiring an additional 710,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TC Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,455,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TC Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6148 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

