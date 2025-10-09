Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 920.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,659,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $304.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

