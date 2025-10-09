Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EMR opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.