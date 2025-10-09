Windle Wealth LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Windle Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.15.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

Chevron stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

