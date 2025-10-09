Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 14.5% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $26,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.