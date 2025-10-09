Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.2%

NOBL opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

