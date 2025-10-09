Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 11,829 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $437,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price objective (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Trading Down 2.1%

BKNG opened at $5,131.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,503.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,311.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.