Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,975 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $96,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPGI opened at $482.20 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.