Insight Inv LLC Sells 695 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Insight Inv LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.3% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,153 shares of company stock worth $27,946,408. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

