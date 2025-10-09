Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,075 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 390.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.0% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

