Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 6.0% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

