Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,418,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

