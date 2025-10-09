Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $40,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cvfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

