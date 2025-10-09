Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 60,482 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,482 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

