Narwhal Capital Management Buys 4,932 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 0.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,182,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 112.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.68 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

