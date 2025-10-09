Narwhal Capital Management Sells 79 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $914.15 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $910.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $930.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

