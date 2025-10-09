Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

