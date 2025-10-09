Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

